trending: Blonde S'porean Barbie? Buzzfeed's list of AI-generated Barbies in 195 countries slammed for cultural inaccuracies

American entertainment company Buzzfeed is being slammed for its list of AI-generated images of Barbies from countries all over the world.

Their article, titled “What AI Thinks Barbie Would Look Like Around the World,” was published on July 6 and has since been removed after receiving social media backlash.

The list included images that depicted Barbie in 195 countries, all of which were created by the generative AI program Midjourney.

Seemingly aware of the biases and stereotypes present in AI models, Buzzfeed reportedly disclaimed that the images should not be seen as accurate or comprehensive depictions of human experiences.

Despite this, netizens were quick to call out the images for their inaccurate depictions of cultural outfits and the blatant whitewashing of certain races.

Netizens were especially vocal on Twitter, with one thread posted on July 9 garnering at least 13,700 views and 185 likes as of Friday (July 21).

“Literally all the East Asian ones are just white girls in yellowface,” one Twitter user said.

An Instagram user wrote: “Why is Singapore Barbie white?”

Another Twitter user pointed out how the Barbie supposedly representing Vietnam was not wearing Vietnamese traditional clothing.

“The collar is in a reversed position as well, symbolising death,” the user said, referring to the outfit the Vietnam Barbie was wearing in the image.

“Not only did you offend Vietnamese cultures, you also offended East Asian culture as a whole.”