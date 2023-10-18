AirAsia chief getting a massage while in virtual meeting draws mixed reactions from netizens

KUALA LUMPUR — Chief executive officer of AirAsia Tony Fernandes's post on LinkedIn has sparked a social media frenzy, receiving mixed reactions from netizens when it was revealed that he attended a virtual meeting shirtless while getting a massage.

On Monday (Oct 16), Mr Fernandes praised the low-cost Malaysian airline for its culture which allows massages and management meetings to be held at the same time.

In his post, he wrote: "Was a stressful week and Veranita Yosephine suggested a massage. Got to love Indonesia and AirAsia culture that I can have a massage and do a management meeting.

"We are making big progress and I have now finalised Capital A structure. Exciting days ahead. Proud of what we have built and never have lost sight of the finish," he added.

The post has since sparked a social media frenzy as some praised the unconventional approach, pointing to AirAsia's open-minded and progressive work culture, while others criticised it, arguing that professionalism should always be maintained at work.

A LinkedIn user voiced concerns, stating: "I don't think the women in your company would feel comfortable or safe in this context, and given you're the boss, they likely won't challenge you or say anything.

"You are clearly a smart leader that cares about culture but this isn't the way to create a supportive, safe one."

Another LinkedIn user commented, "A grown man, who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company, conducts a management meeting with his shirt off as he gets a massage. Remove 'who is the chief executive of a publicly listed company' and it is still inappropriate."

However, a different perspective emerged, with a supporter saying Mr Fernandes was practising a body-positive attitude.

"I applaud this brave man for being an agent of change in the body positivity movement. We should celebrate all body shapes and sizes.

"And as for the 'happy ending' comments, how dare people belittle the noble people in the sex working industry; you don't know their truth and their lived experiences, nor should you shame people for prioritising self-care and sexual wellbeing in these times of mental stress and anxiety."

"Love this boss!" exclaimed another user in response to Mr Fernandes' post. NEW STRAITS TIMES