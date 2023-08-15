trending: AirAsia steward joins David Foster and Michael Bolton in serenading passengers on S'pore-bound flight

KUALA LUMPUR — Lucky passengers on a recent AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Singapore were treated to a free mini concert in the skies by none other than the inimitable David Foster and Friends.

Travelling to Singapore for their sold-out concert at The Star Performing Arts Centre last Tuesday (Aug 8) after performing in Bangkok and KL, the star-studded cast comprised Canadian musician Foster, and American singers Michael Bolton, Peabo Bryson, Katharine McPhee and Loren Allred.

Also joining them for the KL and Singapore shows was Malaysian songstress Siti Nurhaliza and Hong Kong-based singer-songwriter Andrea Hosking, better known as Andreah.

And for the AirAsia show? Ariel Fesol — whom Malaysians might remember as young Arill from the second season of Idola Kecil (or "Little Idol"), a children's singing competition in Malaysia.

Back in 2009, then-11-year-old Ariel was a crowd favourite and a regular at the top of the show's weekly rankings. It appears that he is now a flight attendant with AirAsia and, as luck would have it, happened to be staffing the very same flight as Foster and his friends.

In a video posted by AirAsia flight attendant Victor Wong on Instagram on Aug 9, Foster uses the cabin crew's interphone to introduce himself to the passengers on the flight.

He then pulls the wired phone down the aisle, holding it out to each of the performers as they sing short lines of classic hits, including Bolton's When a Man Loves a Woman, Bryson's A Whole New World and Allred's Never Enough.

Foster later makes his way down the aisle to greet all the passengers.

In a separate clip, Siti also stands up front to perform a rendition of her well-loved single Aku Cinta Padamu. Throughout the video, passengers and crew can both be heard singing along.

The "mic" was then passed onto Mr Ariel who sang How Am I Supposed To Live Without You — a dedication to Bolton as Mr Ariel's mother is "such a huge fan", Mr Wong wrote.