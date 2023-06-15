Logo
Another 2 Singaporean men caught urinating in public at Johor CIQ complex
Another 2 Singaporean men caught urinating in public at Johor CIQ complex

JOHOR BAHRU — Two Singaporeans have been caught urinating at Johor Bahru’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex despite sufficient toilets and signboards directing them to the facilities.

Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) on April 1, 2022. Rashvinjeet S Bedi/CNA

Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) on April 1, 2022.

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
JOHOR BAHRU — Two Singaporeans have been caught urinating at Johor Bahru's Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex despite sufficient toilets and signboards directing them to the facilities.

The two men were arrested on Tuesday (June 13) between 12.12am and 3.56am, after they were caught relieving themselves in public areas by auxiliary policemen stationed at the Sultan Iskandar Building.

The men, aged 48 and 68 and are not related, committed the offence in separate incidents. Both tested negative for drugs and were arrested to facilitate investigations under Section 14 of Malaysia’s Minor Offences Act 1955 (Revised 1987), for behaving in an insulting manner and are liable to a S$29 fine.

One of them is also being investigated under Section 6(3) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for residing in Malaysia without a valid pass.

Of late, there have been several cases of Singaporeans caught urinating in public areas.

The first case involved a woman who urinated between two immigration counters which were still under construction, while the case of a 68-year-old caught urinating near the prayer room of the Johor immigration building in May made headlines in Malaysia and in Singapore. NEW STRAITS TIMES

