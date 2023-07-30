Are 'Indian sushi' dishes 'exciting' or an 'insult' to Indian and Japanese food?

NEW DELHI — When Indian Instagrammer Anushree Bhutada posted a video of dal chawal sushi — a dish she created combining the Indian staple of dal chawal (lentil rice) with a Japanese makizushi roll — on the social media platform in early July, little did she know that it would get over 1.4 million views.

In the video, she can be seen moulding sushi rice with a filling of vegetables, paneer (Indian cottage cheese) and spices before serving it on a bed of dal.

“I recreated the OG comfort food — dal and rice — and turned it into sushi! I know it’s not conventional, but I loved this little creative challenge for myself, and the cherry on top? Got mumma’s approval! Everything — sweetness, spice, and sourness — tasted really good, almost like a hug,” Ms Bhutada wrote in the video’s caption.

Her experiment got lots of comments from viewers. While some thought the invention was an “insult” to Indian and Japanese food, others called it “exciting” and “genius”.