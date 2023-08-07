trending: 'Barbenheimer' trend causes outrage in Japan; netizens respond with 9/11 memes

JAPAN — Barbenheimer, a social media trend pairing two blockbuster movies Barbie and Oppenheimer together, is fuelling a backlash in Japan.

Internet memes linking the Barbie film's main character to atomic bomb-related imagery has sparked outrage in the nuclear-scarred nation, the only country to have ever experienced a nuclear attack.

Japanese social media users have slammed the Barbenheimer trend for being “insensitive”, with some posting memes of the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in retaliation.

WHAT IS BARBENHEIMER?

Barbenheimer is a portmanteau of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” and is a nickname coined by fans to celebrate the buzz around the two films, which were released in US theatres on the same day on July 21.

The Barbie movie is a fantasy-comedy based on the iconic toy doll, while Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller about the physicist who invented the atomic bombs that were unleashed on Japan during World War II.

Memes combining the two Hollywood movies have been trending on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In one image, Barbie is depicted with a mushroom cloud bouffant. In another, Barbie is perched on J. Robert Oppenheimer's shoulder against the backdrop of what appears to be a nuclear explosion.