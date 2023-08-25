trending: Malaysian teacher builds human-sized Barbie box for students as fun way to teach English

SARAWAK — An English teacher in Malaysia has earned praise online for cleverly embracing the current craze for Barbie into his classroom to make learning more fun for his pupils.

In a series of tweets on Sunday (Aug 20), Mr Muhammad Nazmi Rosli, a teacher in Sarawak, shared how he built a human-sized Barbie box and planned several Barbie-themed activities to teach his Year 2 students simple nouns and adjectives. Year 2 students are typically seven to eight years of age in Malaysia.

Mr Nazmi’s tweets were written as a lesson plan that other educators could adopt.

The 30-year-old teacher started off his lesson by letting his students describe the Barbie doll’s box packaging, as well as the doll and items inside it, as a way of learning new vocabulary.