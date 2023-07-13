trending: Fugitive in China goes viral for asking wife to remarry after his arrest; netizens express no sympathy

GUANGZHOU, CHINA — A fugitive arrested for alleged murder in China after being on the run for 30 years has gone viral on Chinese social media after a video surfaced of him telling his wife to find a new husband before being escorted away by authorities.

The self-confessed killer, surnamed Zhou, had allegedly stabbed a man to death with three other men in central Hubei province in 1993, according to the Chinese state-owned newspaper Beijing Youth Daily.

While his accomplices were soon arrested after the crime, Zhou had reportedly been in hiding until June 28 when Hubei police learnt of his whereabouts and arrested him in the southern city of Guangzhou.

The 41-second clip of the Zhou and his wife was uploaded on July 6 and has garnered at least 1.73 million views and 661 comments on Weibo as of Thursday (July 13).

In the video, Zhou was seen bidding an emotional farewell to his distraught wife, telling her to divorce him and remarry so that she can enjoy the rest of her life.

Zhou’s wife was seen crying and hugging him goodbye while he told his sister-in-law: “The divorce agreement is over there, get your sister to sign it. You must persuade her to remarry and not to wait for me. I will not be leaving jail.”

His wife said repeatedly: “I am wondering if you don’t want me … I don’t agree. I don’t agree.”

When Zhou told her not to wait for him, she covered his mouth with her hand and shook her head in disagreement.

Zhou told the Beijing Youth Daily that he felt remorseful over the crime he committed 30 years ago.

“I haven’t seen my parents all these years and haven’t displayed my filial piety towards them. I did the wrong thing when I was young. I shouldn’t have beaten and killed that guy,” he said.

The video elicited mixed reactions from online users, most of whom expressed no sympathy towards the alleged killer and criticised him for his purported crime.

“Who is there to sympathise with,” said one Weibo user, whose comment attracted more than 800 likes.