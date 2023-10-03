trending: Groomsmen in China spray bridesmaids with fire extinguishers in wedding hazing ritual, netizens call them 'hooligans'

CHINA — A joyous occasion turned into a nightmare for two bridesmaids when a group of groomsmen violently hazed them during a wedding.

The two women from Shandong province in eastern China were sprayed with fire extinguishers as part of a wedding hazing ritual on Sept 20.

Wedding hazing, known as “nao hun” or “disturbing the wedding”, is a tradition in China which involves the bride, groom and their entourage completing embarrassing, oftentimes humiliating, challenges and pranks.

Footage filmed by bystanders captured the bridesmaids being dragged and relentlessly sprayed by fire extinguishers, even as they screamed in protest and collapsed to the ground.

One bridesmaid was seen curling up in an attempt to shield herself from the rapid barrage of powder from the extinguisher.

Another was forcibly pulled from the car and continuously doused with fire extinguisher foam, even as she desperately tried to flee.

It is unclear if the bridesmaids suffered injuries from the attack. Local police are currently investigating the case, reported Chinese media.

A source told Chinese media that the prank was pre-planned and the bridesmaids were aware of the prank in advance. They were also given raincoats to protect themselves from the foam.

However, netizens were unsatisfied with the explanation.

“If it was discussed in advance, then why are the bridesmaids crying and screaming while falling to the ground?”, asked one netizen in response to the video posted online.