trending: Dangerous ‘bone smashing’ beauty trend suggests hitting face with hammer, but do people really do it?

SINGAPORE — A potentially dangerous beauty trend called "bone smashing" has recently gone viral on TikTok, with experts and doctors warning against the health detriments of such practices.

But does the trend actually exist and are people really smashing their faces with hammers?

WHAT IS 'BONE SMASHING'

The idea behind "bone smashing" is to promote facial bone growth and restructuring by applying blunt force trauma to key aesthetic areas of the face, such as the cheekbones and chin.

The trend, which seems to have mostly taken off among male TikTok users, bases its benefits on Wolff’s law, a medical theory developed in the 19th century that explains how bones are able to change and adapt when subjected to physical stress.

Videos with the hashtag #bonesmashing on TikTok have garnered over 266.7 million views as of Wednesday (Oct 4), but very few actually show people smashing their faces.

Instead, there are numerous videos from experts and doctors who warn against doing so, as well as spoofs and memes poking fun at the trend.

HOW DID 'BONE SMASHING' BECOME A TREND?

According to Canadian-American magazine Vice, the "bone smashing" trend may have originated from an Incel forum, as a result of "looks maxing", an online phenomenon where men critique each other’s looks and suggest do-it-yourself solutions to fix flaws.

However, it is unclear whether users who promote the use of such "DIY fixes" are genuine or simply trolls.

Incel, a term derived from “involuntary celibate”, is typically used to refer to an online community of men who are unable to find a romantic partner, and is commonly associated with someone who holds misogynistic views.