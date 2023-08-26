Is a degree worth it?

LONDON — Ms Eden Heath has a clutch of top grades in her A-levels and was head girl at the south-east London school where she just finished her final year.

University would seem a no-brainer for her. But like many of her friends, she thinks it is a waste of money and only plans to go as a last resort.

“University has become a back-up option for a lot of people,” she said.

“Apprenticeships are a massive thing, especially in my year group... You come out with no debt and more experience — and you’re getting paid.”

For decades university degrees have been a must-have for entry-level professional roles. But there are signs this is changing, as students consider other ways of acquiring skills and employers offer new paths to competitive careers.

In the United Kingdom, the Institute of Student Employers (ISE) found the share of members requiring a 2:1 degree fell from three-quarters in 2014 to less than half in 2022.

A separate analysis by website Totaljobs found just 22 per cent of UK entry-level adverts mentioned a degree this year, a decline of almost a third since 2019.

Job postings that did not require a degree increased 90 per cent between 2021 and last year, according to professional networking platform LinkedIn.

Employers as varied as the cereal maker Kellogg’s UK and the state government of Utah have stopped requiring degree-level qualifications.

Companies including IBM and Accenture, meanwhile, have invested in hiring routes such as apprenticeships so new recruits can train on the job.

Management professor Joseph Fuller, who co-leads Harvard Business School’s Managing the Future of Work programme, applauded companies widening recruitment beyond graduates. But he cautioned this was only a first step that would not change the behaviour of hiring managers.

“The fact is that for a lot of companies it’s just virtue signalling,” he said. “But I think eliminating degree requirements is smart business and an appropriate thing to do.”