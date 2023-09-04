trending: No yolking matter — experts warn parents against cracking eggs on kids' heads in viral challenge

Popular parenting creator, Rachel Griffin Accurso, known online as Ms Rachel, spoke out against the challenge: “We need to be mindful that we’re not causing any physical or emotional discomfort.”

“Little ones feel safe and secure when they can trust their parents and we don’t want to lose that trust,” Ms Rachel said in a video posted last month.

Another parenthood creator, Sarah, who runs social media account "mom.uncharted" dedicated to addressing child exploitation on social media, said she has been tagged in a few of the videos.

"I've seen it go two ways," she said. "One, the kid gets the egg on the head and they're kind of confused, thrown off, thinks it's a little funny. Then they move on. Or, they get the egg cracked on the head and they're really upset about it and they freak out."

"But when I see those videos I think, are we that bored as parents and desperate for content?" she added.

Medical experts warn of risks

Doctors and experts warned that participating in such a trend might put children at the risk of emotional harm and getting infected by salmonella.

“We’re literally smacking salmonella on their foreheads,” paediatric emergency medical physician and TikTok creator Dr Meghan Martin told American news outlet NBC News.

She cautioned that children with salmonella can end up in the hospital needing IV fluids.

Raw eggs can be contaminated with salmonella bacteria which can be especially dangerous to children below the age of five according to the United States’ Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms of salmonella food poisoning can include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever, nausea and vomiting.

Dr Martin's advice is echoed by other medical experts, who are urging parents to think twice before participating in the Egg Crack Challenge.

Ms Cath Knibbs, a British child trauma psychotherapist, told The Washington Post: “We’re talking about abuse disguised as having a bit of a laugh.”

“It’s not just the cracking of the egg; it’s the parents’ responses of laughing. By children, that’s experienced as humiliation. It’s experienced as a lack of trust.”