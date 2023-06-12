trending: 2 Mount Everest climbers rescued in separate incidents slammed for not thanking Sherpas who saved them

SINGAPORE — Two climbers who were recently rescued from the jaws of death on Mount Everest in separate incidents have faced backlash from the online community after they failed to show gratitude to the men who saved them.

In one incident, a female climber from China was slammed for allegedly refusing to pay a Sherpa guide the US$10,000 (S$13,437) rescue fee that had been promised to him after he saved her life.

Separately, a Malaysian mountaineer was accused of being ungrateful after he thanked his sponsors in a number of social media posts instead of the Sherpa guide who rescued him.

PAID RESCUER LESS THAN HALF OF PROMISED FEE

South China Morning Post reported that the 50-year-old woman, identified only as Liu from Hunan province in China, had successfully reached Mount Everest’s peak and was descending the mountain in Nepal when she experienced health problems.

She was found unconscious at 8,500m above sea level by an unidentified Sherpa guide who was escorting fellow Chinese climber Fan Jiangtao to the summit on the evening of May 18.

Aware that he would be abandoning his dream of reaching the summit, Mr Fan agreed to help his guide save the woman.

Unfortunately, the two men reportedly only managed to move Ms Liu about 200m before they reached their physical limit due to the extreme conditions.

Mr Fan then set out alone to seek help and crossed paths with Xie Ruxiang, a fellow Hunan Provincial Mountain Climbing Association member who agreed to help with the rescue. However, Mr Xie’s Sherpa guide was initially reluctant to help.

This prompted Mr Xie to offer him a reward of US$10,000, to which he agreed. It is not clear if Ms Liu knew about the offer then given her condition.

Together, the men carried Ms Liu to safety — Mr Xie's Sherpa guide hauled the woman on his back while Mr Fan and Mr Xie took turns in raising her legs to promote blood flow.

They eventually reached a base camp where Ms Liu was treated for several days until she recovered.

When the Sherpa guide subsequently asked the two men about the rescue fee that had been promised to him, Mr Fan revealed that Ms Liu refused to pay the full amount.

“Each of us paid the guide tips of US$1,800 (S$2,418), and she said she would pay US$1,500. As for the rescue fee of US$10,000, Ms Liu said she would only pay US$4,000,” Mr Fan claimed.

He lamented that he had been preparing to climb Mount Everest for 40 days and spent 400,000 yuan (S$75,275) on reaching the goal.

"I was unwilling to give up on my plan to reach the peak. Not only that, I also had to pay the rescue fee. I don’t know what to say. I am just wondering why she is reluctant to pay (the full sum)," he said.

“Mr Xie and I feel bad about this incident. So far, she has not even said ‘thank you’ to us. She is so ungrateful! We don’t want to have anything to do with her from now on.”

The incident between Ms Liu and her rescuers has captured national attention in China, garnering over 300 million views on social media platform Weibo alone.

Many netizens condemned Ms Liu for her alleged behaviour, even though it is unclear if she agreed to the US$10,000 promised to the Sherpa by Mr Xie in the first place and has not commented on the incident to give her side of the story.

One person wrote: “We should send her back to the mountain slope.”

Another user said: “Does she have a conscience? Is her life not worth US$10,000?”

One commenter raised a point about the potential negative consequence of such behaviour: “After this saga, will future climbers save or help others on Mount Everest? Probably not. This woman has quashed the chances to live for other climbers who may get into trouble while climbing Everest.”

Following the backlash, Mr Xie and Mr Fan stepped in to ask the public not to harass Ms Liu.

“Saving her was our choice and expressing gratitude is hers. These are two separate things,” said Mr Xie. “We are not her and don’t understand what she felt. Let’s just show tolerance.”

Mr Fan echoed: “We’ve saved her, so we hope she can continue to live well. We should stop online attacks and humiliation.”

MALAYSIAN CLIMBER SNUBS SHERPA WHO SAVED HIS LIFE

In a similar incident, a mountain climber from Malaysia has been accused of snubbing a Sherpa who saved his life.

Mr Ravichandran Tharumalingam narrowly survived after a Nepali Sherpa guide, Mr Gelje Sherpa, hauled him down from below the summit of Mount Everest in a "very rare" high altitude rescue.

The rescue was captured in a video which became viral and made global headlines in late May.