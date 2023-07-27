trending: 'Facekinis' all the rage in China amid record-breaking heat, but some netizens question their usefulness

BEIJING — As soaring temperatures continue to break records in parts of China, breaching 40°C in July, mainland residents have recently been seen sporting the latest fashion trend known as “facekinis” to deal with the heat.

The full-face mask with holes for the wearer’s nose and eyes has become especially popular as a means to protect beachgoers from sunburns and harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure.

Selling out fast in China, “facekinis” are typically in solid colours and made of lightweight, synthetic fabrics such as polyester.

“This product sells well because it covers the canthus, or the corner of the eye, where freckles may grow easily,” said Ms Dong Wei, a merchant at Yiwu International Trade Market.

Ms Dong told China Central Television that sales of “facekinis” have been increasing by 30 per cent year-over-year at her company.