#trending: 'Facekinis' all the rage in China amid record-breaking heat, but some netizens question their usefulness
BEIJING — As soaring temperatures continue to break records in parts of China, breaching 40°C in July, mainland residents have recently been seen sporting the latest fashion trend known as “facekinis” to deal with the heat.
The full-face mask with holes for the wearer’s nose and eyes has become especially popular as a means to protect beachgoers from sunburns and harmful ultraviolet (UV) radiation exposure.
Selling out fast in China, “facekinis” are typically in solid colours and made of lightweight, synthetic fabrics such as polyester.
“This product sells well because it covers the canthus, or the corner of the eye, where freckles may grow easily,” said Ms Dong Wei, a merchant at Yiwu International Trade Market.
Ms Dong told China Central Television that sales of “facekinis” have been increasing by 30 per cent year-over-year at her company.
“Facekinis” are not a new phenomenon in China and have been popular for years, particularly in Qingdao, a northeastern town known for its beaches.
With fair skin being a beauty ideal in China, Chinese beachgoing women wear the “facekini” to also be as pale as possible.
“A woman should always have fair skin. Otherwise people will think you’re a peasant,” Ms Yao Wenhua, 58, who wore a mask at Qingdao, told The New York Times in 2012.
Analysts said that the fashion trend is becoming much more mainstream.
Sales figures have shown that China’s sun protection apparel market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 9.4 per cent from 2021 to 2026, with the market size reaching 95.8 billion yuan (S$17.8 billion) in 2026, according to data from Shanghai-based China Insights Consultancy.
Besides the “facekini”, there has reportedly been a surge in popularity for other sun protection products like arm sleeves and UV-protective hats.
'BEAUTIFUL' AND 'COOL'
The Chinese fashion fad has drawn mixed reactions from netizens around the world, some of whom wished that the trend would also be picked up elsewhere.
“I love this, I would wear it a lot if this became popular. I burn so fast,” one TikTok user wrote.
Another said: “As a redhead, I wish this were popular here. Excuse me, I need to reapply my sunscreen.”
Several praised “facekinis” for their vibrant colours and other “cool” features.
One TikTok user wrote: “They're beautiful. Also, they've got some seriously good colour ideas.”
“They look like superheroes. It’s kind of cool,” another user said, referring to the beachgoers who wear “facekinis”.
Others, however, could not see themselves wearing the accessory.
“I'm all for sunscreen, hats, and beach umbrellas, but this is a no for me,” said one TikTok user.
Another comment went: “(It’s) better to stay home than wear those contraptions, heck no.”
Others question if the accessory helps combat heat.
“For sun protection great, but all I can think of is how hot it would be in those,” said one comment on TikTok.
Another added: “How is this helpful? I swear profusely in a baseball cap on mild days.”
