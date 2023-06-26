Girl's TikTok video of mishap at extreme adventure centre in Malaysia goes viral

KUALA LUMPUR — A TikTok video of a girl at an extreme adventure centre dragging a rubber tube down a metal slope has received close to one million likes on the social media platform TikTok.

The video, posted by the user “Valery Teddybear”, is of herself trying out one of the centre's adventure games, which resulted in her suffering from multiple bruises on her body.

In the video, the user, who is also a social media influencer, is seen sitting on a rubber tube, just before a crew member pushes the rubber tube down a metal slope.

Seconds after that, the girl loses balance and falls off the moving rubber tube, tumbling down the rough surface of the metal structure.

The crew member who heard her screaming and realised that something was wrong ran down the slope to help her before the video got cut off.

The video of the mishap has since gone viral with the girl admitting to having suffered bruises on both sides of her arms and upper body.

She wrote in the comments section of her video: “(The) burn though, cause I was wearing (a) cropped top so the side was fully scratched from the floor which was designed to have tons of friction.”

Another viewer, “Dog”, responded to her comment saying: “Next time (you should) wear full from top to bottom.”

Another user “joanaang14”, wrote: “(True), never wear sleeveless for this kind of activity.”

“Valery Teddybear” replied that the staff had checked her attire before letting her go on the ride.

The video has since received 992,000 likes and shared 163,000 times on various social media platforms. NEW STRAITS TIMES