‘Gone too soon’: Family, friends and fans gather to remember pop diva Coco Lee
HONG KONG — A memorial service for late Hong Kong pop diva Coco Lee was held on Monday (July 31), with family, friends and hundreds of fans gathering to mourn the 48-year-old singer who died earlier this month after struggling with depression.
Her death on July 5 drew an outpouring of tributes from A-list celebrities in the city and fans at home and abroad. One fan told the Post people had come from as far as Xinjiang in western mainland China for a chance to see their idol for the last time.
A private memorial service started at 4pm local time at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point, with members of the public and the media allowed to enter in groups from 6pm.
Here are the live updates from the service:
QUEUE DWINDLES
Some supporters continue to congregate near the venue, but the line of fans that has previously spread around the block is almost gone.
About 1,400 fans have paid their respects at the site.
OVER 1,000 ENTER AHEAD OF 10PM CLOSE
The steward issuing tickets confirms that more than 1,000 people have entered or joined the queue so far.
The venue will close at 10pm.
PUBLIC ALLOWED BRIEF VISITS
Fans are only allowed inside for a few minutes.
They are given a postcard that includes lyrics from one of Lee’s songs and a bag containing tissue, a sweet and HK$5 (85 Singapore cents), as per tradition.
Pet groomer Loretta Liu, 27, from Shenzhen is in tears as she leaves. “When I was inside, Lee’s song from Lotus Lantern came on. It was my favourite film growing up and I just couldn’t control myself,” she says.
QUEUE GROWS, ONLY 3,000 ALLOWED IN
The queue of people waiting to pay their respects has increased in size as Hongkongers finish work.
A steward confirms that a total of 3,000 tickets are available to get inside the venue.
A Malaysian tourist in the line, surnamed Lee, says she is a big fan of the late singer. “I planned my trip to Hong Kong a long time ago and it’s a coincidence that the funeral was held on the same day,” she says. “I thought I would take this opportunity to pay my respects.”
Mr Ken Lam, a 46-year-old Hong Kong resident working in the travel industry, has just joined the queue. “I am not a huge fan, compared with other people in the queue.
“But she had a great talent and a great career… I don’t mind waiting.”
FANS ENTER FUNERAL HOME
The first members of the public enter the funeral home to pay their respects to Lee, 40 minutes later than scheduled.
They are all members of the Coconuts fan group, most of which have travelled from the mainland.
ALL PRIVATE CEREMONY GUESTS LEAVE
Staff at the event confirmed that all family and friends have now departed the funeral home.
LEE'S ESTRANGED HUSBAND LEAVE UNDETECTED
Canadian billionaire Rockowitz has already departed, but did not do so via the front door.
Several guests have both entered and left through the underground car park of the funeral home.
VIPs TAKE TURNS TO DEPART
High-profile guests are being brought out in turns, with singer Han Hong the latest VIP to leave.
The 51-year-old arrives at the entrance just as her car pulls up.
Han is also mobbed by the press but moves through the crowd, only stopping to embrace a companion before stepping into the car.
CLOSE FRIEND ELVA HSIAO SHAKEN
Taiwanese pop star Hsiao is visibly upset as she emerges from the ground-floor lift.
Wearing all black with dark sunglasses, the 43-year-old pauses briefly to allow the media to take pictures before her car pulls up.
She is mobbed by the press as she steps out into the street, but her security guards quickly intervene and usher her into the waiting vehicle.
FRIENDS, FAMILY LEAVE SERVICE
Guests are leaving the funeral home as the private ceremony ends, many in tears and all wearing a badge with “Coco” written inside a love heart.
VIGIL ENDS
The private memorial service has ended, with attendees observing five seconds of silence following the ceremony.
“Thank you to all the friends and relatives of Coco for choosing to attend the vigil today,” master of ceremonies Roger Li said.
Attendees were invited to convey their condolences to the family at the end of the event, with the live stream cutting back to tribute videos from various celebrities.
FLOWERS KEEP POURING IN
A wreath of flowers spelling “Coco” has been brought into the funeral home by mainland fan group Coconuts.
Funeral home staff have been working tirelessly all day, carrying large flower arrangements into the building.
Some fans told the Post they had spent up to 800 yuan (S$150) on flowers to be placed on the ground floor.
FANS DETERMINED DESPITE WEATHER
Possible rain will not stop some fans from paying their respects. Housewife Ou Shao-lin, 48, from Taipei says she has been waiting in line for the public ceremony since noon.
As dark clouds loom overhead and wind sweeps across North Point, she tells the Post she will remain in her spot regardless of the weather.
“I think I will get inside at about 8pm,” she says.
EMOTIONAL EULOGIES FROM CHILDHOOD FRIENDS
“Kind, genuine, thoughtful, loyal, generous, funny, adventurous, courageous, those are only a few words that I used that describe my dear friend,” says Lee’s high school friend Susana Jung.
Ms Jung, delivering a tearful eulogy, recalls childhood memories and their time spent together in the United States.
“To be honest, this seems surreal, I expect her to call me and say that it is all false and that she is OK, and to plan when we will meet up the next time to catch up,” she says through tears.
Ms Jung’s eulogy follows another emotional one by fellow classmate Grace Lee, who cries loudly as she bows three times in front of Lee’s coffin.
COFFIN SURROUNDED BY FLOWERS
Coco Lee’s coffin is surrounded by flowers, with a light yellow curtain as a backdrop. The colourful floral arrangements are a departure from traditional sombre funeral settings.
Many big names have sent wreaths, including martial arts legend Jackie Chan, and singers Joey Yung Cho-yee, Leo Koo Ku-kei and Sammi Cheng Sau-man.
“We will forever remember the pop diva of a generation, Coco Lee,” says a sign above a portrait of the singer.
SOMBRE ATMOSPHERE AMONG FANS
Fans inside the Java Road Playground, directly opposite the funeral home, are sitting in silence watching the ceremony.
The playground is eerily quiet, save for the simultaneous sound of the broadcast emanating from different mobile phones.
One fan watching the broadcast said the ceremony almost brought him to tears.
“It’s very moving and I feel very sad,” said Mr Zhang Gaowei, a 39-year-old engineer from Guangzhou.
“I started listening to Lee 20 years ago, this is a sad day for me.”
'AN ANGEL THAT HAS DESCENDED UPON THE WORLD'
After a brief introduction by master of ceremonies Roger Li, a video is played recounting Lee’s career over the years.
The video chronicles career highlights, as well as moments spent with family members, including photos and film clips with her mother and sister.
The first eulogy is then delivered by Taiwanese lyricist and talent scout Yao Chien.
“You are an angel that has descended upon the world, you made the dim world have a clear name,” he said.
FANS QUEUING ROUND BLOCK
Hundreds of fans are waiting patiently outside for their opportunity to enter the funeral home after 6pm.
A playground across the road has been occupied by a superfan group of mainlanders called Coconuts.
On the road next to the park, fans are sitting on the ground or perching on walls with flowers, making a queue that stretches from opposite the funeral home entrance to the back of the Kerry Centre on Hoi Chak Street.
SISTER STARTS SERVICE
Nancy Lee, the late pop diva’s sister, starts the ceremony by speaking about the singer in both Mandarin and English.
“My sister would often say this in her concerts: you could have chosen to go anywhere, but today you chose to come here [and] be with me, for that, I thank all of you,” she says.
Attendees observe a moment of silence.
9 PEOPLE TO DELIVER EULOGIES
According to a statement from the organisers, nine people will deliver eulogies at the private service.
They include singer Jenny Tseng, close friend Elva Hsiao, Warner Music management’s Jonathan Serbin and Coco Lee’s schoolmates in San Francisco.
CLOSE FRIEND ELVA HSIAO ARRIVES
Taiwanese pop star Elva Hsiao, one of Lee’s close friends, arrives at the service.
Soon after Lee’s death, Hsiao, 43, said in a Facebook post that “her heart really aches”.
She wrote: “We lost showbiz’s first pop diva who can sing and dance! She was my mentor. She was my queen since I was young. I’ll always remember the way she looked so happy.”
TRIBUTES FROM ANDY LAU, ANG LEE AND KAREN MOK
Recorded messages continue to play during the live stream with many celebrities paying tribute to the late diva from across the entertainment business.
Among them are renowned Taiwanese film director Ang Lee, Hong Kong pop legend Hacken Lee Hak-kan and singer Karen Mok.
Hong Kong’s Cantopop king Andy Lau Tak-wah says: “Because of your power and kindness, I think the world will be a better place, I miss you, I love you.”
LIVE STREAM OF PRIVATE SERVICE BEGINS
Video tributes for the late pop diva play before the service gets underway, with A-list celebrities among those paying their respects, and many recalling their time with Lee in emotional monologues.
“I could not imagine there would be this day and I would have to say these words, I am very sad,” says Hong Kong martial arts legend Jackie Chan in a video tribute.
“I believe that everyone will have the same emotion as I do, Coco we will always remember you.”
Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang Tsz-kei says in a tearful recording: “I think I am very lucky to have met her and have some interactions in her life… I really wish she is happy and has no pain in heaven.”
BUSINESS MAGNATE ALLAN ZEMAN ATTENDS
Canadian-turned-Chinese businessman Allan Zeman is among the famous faces attending the service.
Mr Zeman is the founder of the Lan Kwai Fong Group and former chairman of Ocean Park.
LEE'S ESTRANGED HUSBAND ARRIVES
Bruce Rockowitz, Lee’s estranged husband, arrives at the service.
It was earlier revealed the Canadian billionaire is not on the list of pallbearers.
Mr Rockowitz has previously said that allegations made against him in the media have been done “to boost traffic” and caused damage to his reputation.
“In reports related to Coco, some people have maliciously speculated, fabricated and disseminated false information about my marriage,” says the written statement, released on July 27 in Chinese.
The businessman has also addressed issues related to Lee’s property, adding they have kept their property independent of each other since their marriage.
Mr Rockowitz and Lee married in 2011 and did not have children together.
CLOSR FRIEND, FORMER DRUMMER ARRIVES
Padget Nanton, 33, was Coco Lee’s drummer for her last tour of the mainland.
“I met her about four or five years ago and we just started talking about music … After a while she mentioned doing a tour and I said: let’s do it,” says the musician, recalling his early interactions with Lee.
CELEBRITY GUESTS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE SOON
No sign yet of celebrity guests, but some friends and family have made their way up to the first floor, where the service is being held.
Flowers are arriving in great numbers and workers have to constantly push through crowds of people blocking the narrow path outside the funeral home.
Friends, family and VIPs, including some of Hong Kong’s A-list celebrities, are expected to start arriving at around 3pm for the private service.
Police are now on the scene to help control the flow of people.
Lee’s death drew a huge outpouring of tributes from celebrities and fans, including Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang Tsz-kei or G.E.M, and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jolin Tsai.
HUNDREDS OF FANS ARRIVE TO PAY LAST RESPECTS
Hundreds of Lee’s fans have organised themselves under a group named Coconuts. They queued up hours ahead of the public session of the service. Most are in black, holding flowers and sporting RIP Coco Lee badges.
The biggest group has fans from various parts of mainland China including Xinjiang, Sichuan, Chongqing, Beijing and Shanghai. They occupied a park across the road and spilled around the corners on both sides of the entrance of the funeral home.
El Cai Weiyou, 37, who works in human resources in Changsha, Hunan province, travelled to Hong Kong with her son three days ago.
“Coco is like my family and a role model to society,” she says. “She was such a good person, I started listening to her music when I was 11 years old. Her music really inspired me… Her life was too short.” SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST
