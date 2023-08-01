‘Gone too soon’: Family, friends and fans gather to remember pop diva Coco Lee

TRIBUTES FROM ANDY LAU, ANG LEE AND KAREN MOK

Recorded messages continue to play during the live stream with many celebrities paying tribute to the late diva from across the entertainment business.

Among them are renowned Taiwanese film director Ang Lee, Hong Kong pop legend Hacken Lee Hak-kan and singer Karen Mok.

Hong Kong’s Cantopop king Andy Lau Tak-wah says: “Because of your power and kindness, I think the world will be a better place, I miss you, I love you.”

LIVE STREAM OF PRIVATE SERVICE BEGINS

Video tributes for the late pop diva play before the service gets underway, with A-list celebrities among those paying their respects, and many recalling their time with Lee in emotional monologues.

“I could not imagine there would be this day and I would have to say these words, I am very sad,” says Hong Kong martial arts legend Jackie Chan in a video tribute.

“I believe that everyone will have the same emotion as I do, Coco we will always remember you.”

Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang Tsz-kei says in a tearful recording: “I think I am very lucky to have met her and have some interactions in her life… I really wish she is happy and has no pain in heaven.”

BUSINESS MAGNATE ALLAN ZEMAN ATTENDS

Canadian-turned-Chinese businessman Allan Zeman is among the famous faces attending the service.

Mr Zeman is the founder of the Lan Kwai Fong Group and former chairman of Ocean Park.

LEE'S ESTRANGED HUSBAND ARRIVES

Bruce Rockowitz, Lee’s estranged husband, arrives at the service.

It was earlier revealed the Canadian billionaire is not on the list of pallbearers.

Mr Rockowitz has previously said that allegations made against him in the media have been done “to boost traffic” and caused damage to his reputation.

“In reports related to Coco, some people have maliciously speculated, fabricated and disseminated false information about my marriage,” says the written statement, released on July 27 in Chinese.

The businessman has also addressed issues related to Lee’s property, adding they have kept their property independent of each other since their marriage.

Mr Rockowitz and Lee married in 2011 and did not have children together.

CLOSR FRIEND, FORMER DRUMMER ARRIVES

Padget Nanton, 33, was Coco Lee’s drummer for her last tour of the mainland.

“I met her about four or five years ago and we just started talking about music … After a while she mentioned doing a tour and I said: let’s do it,” says the musician, recalling his early interactions with Lee.

CELEBRITY GUESTS EXPECTED TO ARRIVE SOON

No sign yet of celebrity guests, but some friends and family have made their way up to the first floor, where the service is being held.

Flowers are arriving in great numbers and workers have to constantly push through crowds of people blocking the narrow path outside the funeral home.

Friends, family and VIPs, including some of Hong Kong’s A-list celebrities, are expected to start arriving at around 3pm for the private service.

Police are now on the scene to help control the flow of people.

Lee’s death drew a huge outpouring of tributes from celebrities and fans, including Hong Kong singer Gloria Tang Tsz-kei or G.E.M, and Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jolin Tsai.

HUNDREDS OF FANS ARRIVE TO PAY LAST RESPECTS

Hundreds of Lee’s fans have organised themselves under a group named Coconuts. They queued up hours ahead of the public session of the service. Most are in black, holding flowers and sporting RIP Coco Lee badges.

The biggest group has fans from various parts of mainland China including Xinjiang, Sichuan, Chongqing, Beijing and Shanghai. They occupied a park across the road and spilled around the corners on both sides of the entrance of the funeral home.

El Cai Weiyou, 37, who works in human resources in Changsha, Hunan province, travelled to Hong Kong with her son three days ago.

“Coco is like my family and a role model to society,” she says. “She was such a good person, I started listening to her music when I was 11 years old. Her music really inspired me… Her life was too short.” SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST