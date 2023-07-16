How durian became the coveted gift for girlfriends, future in-laws in China

GUANGDONG — In Ma Qian’s hometown in a rural county in central China’s Henan province, it is customary to send between four and six gifts to friends and relatives when they get engaged or married.

The gifts usually consist of grapes, ham sausage, milk and dried mushrooms.

But now durian, a pungent tropical fruit from Southeast Asia that is enjoying growing popularity in China, has now become an option.

“My cousin got engaged last month and my mother-in-law asked me to replace the grapes with durian, as she thinks it is more decent and fashionable as a present,” said twenty-something Mr Ma, who runs a small painting workshop for children in Miyang.

“She and many locals had durian for the first time this year and quickly liked the taste. It’s funny that my mother-in-law, who is a typically frugal rural elderly person, now often hints to us to buy a durian to treat her.

“The old folks believe that durian is highly nutritious and that eating one durian is equal to eating three chickens.”

So-called cherry freedom — which means the ability to buy expensive fruit without a second thought — has long been a buzzword in China as a symbol of wealth and prosperity, and it is now becoming durian freedom.

Helped by lower taxes and streamlined customs procedures under the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade pact, which is mainly between China and the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, imports of durian and other tropical fruits have soared and entered more markets, including lower-tier cities.

“Durian is a hot commodity among small-town youngsters. At cafes, there are durian layer cakes and raw durian and coconut lattes,” added Mr Ma.

“We like to buy one durian a month to share with our family, sometimes 40 yuan (S$7.42) a kilo, sometimes 60 a kilo.

“Now, people like to talk about what makes a good durian, the thick stalk, the rounded shape and the short thorns. As for which country it originates from, we don’t seem to care much.”

Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam and the Philippines — all RCEP members — are the main suppliers of durian to China.

Ambitious and optimistic Chinese investors are now rushing into the market, from contracting orchards in Vietnam and Thailand to building cold chain logistics services and e-commerce platforms.

Despite highly restrictive import controls as part of Beijing’s zero-Covid policy during the coronavirus pandemic, China imported around four times as many fresh durians in 2022 compared with 2017, bringing the total value to more than US$4b (S$5.3b).