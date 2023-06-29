Indian clock tells story of most populous nation

MUMBAI — India's first population clock, made up of 10 white numbered cards on a large green metal board, attracts curious passersby who watch it record the story of the world's most populous nation.

The clock – manually updated every day according to projected estimates and akin to a cricket scoreboard in appearance – was first erected in 1982 when India was home to more than 684 million people, according to the 1981 government census.

That figure more than doubled in the following decades.

India grew rapidly to overtake China at the top of the population ranks with more than 1.42 billion people, according to a United Nations (UN) projection in April.

"An extra slot had already been made in the clock, expecting that we were going to cross one billion," said Professor Chander Shekhar at the International Institute for Population Sciences in Mumbai, where the clock is located.

Overpopulation has long been a concern, with the government establishing a nationwide family planning programme in 1952.

But it was a controversial enforced-sterilisation push in the 1970s that sparked public debates and spurred the institute to create the clock, Prof Shekhar said.

Every day, security guards change the numbers using projections of the natural growth rate – the difference between the number of births and the number of deaths per 1,000 a year – derived from government and UN estimates.

"We feel good when we update the board, as passersby can also see the growing population numbers," 56-year-old security supervisor Salunkhe V.V. told AFP.

The current projections estimate that India's population increases by just under 41,000 people a day – one every two seconds – or about 15 million a year.