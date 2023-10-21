Indonesian dancers keep the beat for ancient drag tradition

JAKARTA — Indonesian dancer Rianto moves gracefully in front of a crowd of thousands in the capital Jakarta, whipping his orange sash and in full make-up as he performs a centuries-old folk dance frowned upon by conservatives.

The Lengger Lanang dance tradition is rooted in 16th-century fertility and harvest rituals from Central Java province.

It has since evolved into an art form that challenges rigid beliefs around masculinity in a deeply conservative and religious society.

Lengger Lanang is performed by men dressed as Javanese princesses, wearing tight, colourful batik dresses and ornaments woven into their fake hair bun updos.

But the tradition is close to disappearing in the Muslim-majority country, with fewer than 100 performers courageous enough to take part in shows.