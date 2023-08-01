trending: Japanese netizens blast sexist flyers telling pregnant women how to 'avoid annoying their husbands'

JAPAN — A city in Japan has apologised for distributing flyers to pregnant women that gave advice on how to behave after giving birth in order to avoid annoying their husbands.

The flyers, which had been distributed in the city of Onomichi in Hiroshima Prefecture since 2018, included suggestions that women should give massages, do housework, and always maintain a smile around their husbands.

Onomichi Mayor Yukihiro Hiratani made an apology last Tuesday (July 25) on the city's government website and Twitter after public outcry, acknowledging that the contents of the flyers did not align with sentiments of pregnant women and others involved in child rearing.

He added that distribution of the flyers has been stopped as it “included expressions that promote fixed roles based on gender”.

Titled “Seasoned husband’s advice to you”, the flyer was based on a survey conducted in 2017, involving 100 fathers from the city.

The colourful flyers, accompanied by cartoon drawings, reportedly state that wives may irritate their husbands if they are "busy taking care of the baby and not doing chores." The flyer also advises women not to "get frustrated for no reason."

“There are differences in the way men and women feel and think,” the flyers read.

“One of the reasons for this is the structural difference in the brains of men and women. It is known that men act based on theories, while women act based on emotions. The important thing is to understand each others’ differences and divide roles well.”