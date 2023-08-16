Johor police arrest 3 men aged 18 to 20 for alleged gang rape of 12-year-old girl

BATU PAHAT (Malaysia) — The Malaysian police arrested three youths for their suspected involvement in the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl at a house in Sri Gading, a town in the Batu Pahat district of Johor on Tuesday (Aug 15).

The three male suspects, aged between 18 and 20, were alleged to have committed the act after they became acquainted with the victim through social media.

It is understood that one of the three suspects, who were friends, had earlier raped the victim against her will in July.

The latest incident, involving all three suspects, occurred last Tuesday night at the house in Sri Gading.

The victim's mother later discovered her daughter’s situation and lodged a police report.

Batu Pahat police chief Assistant Commissioner Ismail Dollah said investigators arrested the three suspects from several areas in the district after receiving the report at 3.35am on Tuesday.

"Police have initiated investigations under Section 375B of the Penal Code for gang rape which provides for imprisonment of up to 30 years if found guilty,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Ismail added that all three suspects are currently under police custody after the Batu Pahat Magistrate's Court allowed for their remand until next Monday. MALAY MAIL