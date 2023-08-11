trending: Fans accuse child rapper Lil Tay of ‘publicity stunt’ after fake death announcement

“People think it's funny, I guess, because I'm 9 years old and I've accomplished so much,” she said on television programme Good Morning America in May 2018. “I can do anything I like. If they don’t believe me, I don't care.”

She also slammed critics who claimed she was being exploited by her family: “No one is forcing me to do this. This is my decision. I am happy with what I am doing.”

The social media sensation, however, went silent a few months later.

WHAT THE DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT SAID

Wednesday’s statement on Lil Tay’s death took many of the young influencer’s 3.5 million Instagram followers by surprise as the teen had not been active on the platform in five years.

Lil Tay's last post before the deleted statement was a tribute to the late rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in Florida in the United States on June 18, 2018.

The death announcement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock.”

Lil Tay’s birth name is Claire Eileen Qi Hope.

Alleging that Lil Tay's brother Jason had also died, the post did not however state where or when they passed away.

“Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," the statement continued.

“During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an indescribable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her.”

Questions about the validity of the Instagram post were fueled even further after Lil Tay’s father, Chris Hope, declined to comment on reports that his daughter and her brother had died.

Both the police in Los Angeles and in Vancouver, Canada also reportedly stated that they were not investigating and had not been alerted to the alleged deaths.

FANS CLAIM DEATH HOAX A ‘PUBLICITY STUNT’

Following the controversy surrounding Lil Tay’s death hoax, keywords such as ‘Lil Tay death’ and ‘Lil Tay brother’ became the most searched terms on Google Singapore. Online interest in her has also spiked since Thursday.

Many people have dismissed the fake death announcement as a “publicity stunt” by Lil Tay and her family to “stay relevant”.

One X user, previously Twitter, wrote: “I’m glad she’s okay, but I am not buying the ‘hacked’ story for a second.”

Others admitted that Lil Tay’s alleged attempt at gaining attention had worked.

One person wrote: “Not gonna lie, I'd never heard of her before this. So her PR (public relations) stunt worked.”

Another said: “Dollars to donuts the whole thing was faked just to get her back in the news and trending. Clearly, it worked exactly as planned.”

Instagram users also flooded Lil Tay’s most recent post with comments criticising her for allegedly faking her death while some others demanded for video proof that she is still alive.

Some netizens also claimed that the death hoax was a strategy to drum up attention for the teen’s new cryptocurrency coin.

On Friday, American news outlet The Insider reported that a cryptocurrency coin called Lil Tay had been launched on the BNB Smart Chain with a total supply of 100 coins.

Although Tay's ex-manager, Harry Tsang, told Insider that he had begun developing a crypto coin for Lil Tay in April, he denied any connection to the one released.

“One hundred percent not me. I gave a warning to everyone already. That is not us. We just took down the website and everything," Mr Tsang said, referring to a Lil Tay token site he’d launched earlier this year.

Mr Tsang warned users of a potential scam involving the launched token in a post on X.