trending: British nurse who killed 7 babies shocks nation; netizens call for more action against hospital managers

UNITED KINGDOM — Described as the United Kingdom's most prolific child serial killer in modern history, the case of British neonatal nurse Lucy Letby and the seven infants whom she killed has shocked the nation with people taking to social media to express anger and call for more action to be taken.

On Monday (Aug 21), the 33-year-old was sentenced to life imprisonment with no prospect of release.

Letby was arrested following a string of baby deaths at the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between June 2015 and June 2016.

The prosecution said Letby attacked her vulnerable prematurely born victims, often during night shifts, by either injecting them with air, overfeeding them with milk or poisoning them with insulin.

She had also attempted to kill six other babies while they were in her care.

Letby’s 10-day trial and sentencing has caused a stir online. Her name was the trending search term in Google since Monday and multiple Reddit forums were dedicated to speculating about the case as more details about her childhood, alleged affair with a doctor and the motive behind the murders were discussed.

In a viral Reddit thread posted in a news sub-forum on Aug 18 that detailed Letby's guilty verdict, many Redditors expressed shock and disbelief at the brutality of her crimes.

One Redditor wrote: “What possesses someone to do something like this? What sequence of life events leads someone to consider this as an acceptable outlet?”

As Letby's motivations for her heinous crimes are unknown, other Redditors took to speculation.

One Redditor wrote: “She even contacted the parents of one of the babies she murdered to offer her condolences. Maybe one of those killers that enjoys the thrill of playing God with people’s lives.”

As of Wednesday (Aug 23) afternoon, the post has garnered more than 19,300 upvotes and 2,200 comments

Another link to a news report detailing Letby’s sentencing was posted to the same news sub-forum on Monday.

This led to many Redditors criticising the inaction of hospital management staff, while others focused on the efforts of the medical consultants at the hospital who tried to raise the alarm about Letby’s crimes.

A top comment wrote: “I also want action against all the management and CEOs that went against all the doctors and nurses that raised the alarm, but were bullied and silenced because it would look bad for the hospital.”