Malaysia Airlines flight forced back due to unruly passenger

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysia Airlines flight en route to Kuala Lumpur from Sydney has been forced back after a passenger became unruly and caused panic on board.

According to Sydney-based 9news, Malaysia Airlines flight MH122 left Sydney at 1.40pm (11.40am, Singapore time) and landed back on the runway at 3.47pm. It said a passenger was creating a ruckus in the name of religion on the flight.

A passenger on board the flight said the person was threatening the crew and passengers.

A post from X account user Muhammad Zubair said that the person was handcuffed by the police and the other passengers were told to disembark, leaving their belongings.

Earlier, another X account user Sammi Marks posted a message claiming that the person had tried to take on a passenger who stood up to him.

Another X user Jawad Nazir posted several videos of the person, alleging that he was getting aggressive.

Several videos posted on social media showed a man inside the Airbus A330 yelling at the crew and fellow passengers.

“My name is Mohammed, slave of Allah,” the man told a crew member.

“Are you a slave of Allah? Are you? Say it! Say it! Are you a slave of Allah?” he asked others.

Malaysia Airlines issued a statement saying the flight carrying 194 passengers and five crew on board had to be forced back to ensure their safety.

“In the interests of safety, the commander of the flight made the decision to return to Sydney.

“The flight, carrying 194 passengers and five crew on board, landed safely at 3.47pm.

“The safety and comfort of our crew and passengers are of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines,” it said.

Meanwhile, according to The Sydney Morning Herald, a spokesman for the Sydney Airport — now operating a single runway — said 32 domestic flights had been cancelled, and other flights were delayed for up to 90 minutes.

“No international flights have so far been impacted,” the spokesman said. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT