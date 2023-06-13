Malaysia ‘second worst country’ for transgender community, study finds

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia has been deemed the second worst country in the world when it comes to transgender rights, according to a Global Trans Rights Index released last Monday (June 5).

Malaysia was given a score of -105 and the highest danger rating of F, with a statement that transgender people face obstacles in the country and are targeted by the police, said researcher couple Asher and Lyric Fergusson in the study published on their travel site.

“Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Malawi, and the United Arab Emirates are the subsequent worst countries for trans people.

“None of them has any worker, discrimination, and criminalisation protections, and ‘cross-dressing’ is criminalised with penalties up to imprisonment in eight of the top 10 worst countries for trans people,” the study said.