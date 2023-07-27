Malaysian grandmother's haj savings lost to termites

KUALA LUMPUR — A Malaysian netizen's social media post expressing despair over the loss of his grandmother's haj savings to termites has gone viral.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (July 24), Mr Khairul Azhar said: "Today, I found out that (the) RM30,000 (S$8,700) that my grandmother saved to attend the haj next year was eaten by termites."

He attached a picture of the destroyed ringgit notes placed in a shoe box in the post.

Mr Khairul said that he handed over half of the money to The Central Bank of Malaysia, Bank Negara, but the other half could not be saved.

"It is not my grandmother's (fortune) to go to Mecca. Lesson learnt. Don't keep so much cash at home."

In the comments, netizens said they were also saddened by the loss.

Some people shared advice on keeping cash safe from pests.

Facebook user "Skbahagia Tawau" said: "You should keep it in a glass or tin container."

Another user, "Hayati Ismail", said: "Keep it inside a Milo tin next time. Or just deposit it into a Tabung Haji account."

Tabung Haji is a Malaysian banking company that helps people save for their pilgrimage to Mecca. NEW STRAITS TIMES