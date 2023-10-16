Logo
Malaysia's Subang airport runway temporarily closed following crash landing
A view of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang, Malaysia. Malaysia Airports/Facebook

A view of the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport in Subang, Malaysia.

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
KUALA LUMPUR — A temporary closure of the runway at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, Selangor has been initiated to facilitate the removal procedure for a skidded aircraft.

Malaysia Airports said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the temporary closure of the runway at the airport had commenced on Monday (Oct 16) afternoon.

"We wish to inform you that CAAM (Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia) has issued a notice for temporary closure of the runway at Subang Airport from 1.15pm to 4.15pm.

"The runway is being closed to facilitate the removal procedure for a skidded aircraft."

Malaysia Airports added that no one was injured during the incident.

"The terminal however is unaffected and remains open," it said.

Earlier, it was reported that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Beechcraft Super King Air B200T was believed to have made an emergency landing at the airport.

In a video shared on social media, the aircraft was seen skidding off the runway of the airport after one of its landing gear had failed to extend. NEW STRAITS TIMES

