Man in Malaysia gets 218 years' jail and 75 strokes of the cane for repeatedly raping daughter, 15

KUALA LUMPUR — A 41-year-old man in Malaysia was sentenced to jail for 218 years and 75 strokes of the cane at the Sessions Court in Muar, Johor on Tuesday (July 18).

He pleaded guilty to seven charges of rape and one on sexual abuse of his 15-year-old daughter between 2020 and mid-July 2023, shortly before she delivered a baby.

Malaysian daily newspaper Harian Metro reported that according to the facts of the case, the accused began assaulting the teenager when she was just 12 years old.

Even though the victim had changed the lock on her door, the attacks continued until June 5 this year.

In June, the victim underwent a medical check-up in school which revealed that she was pregnant.

Malaysian news website Says reported that the victim was seven months pregnant.

The charges were framed under Section 376 of the Penal Code while the sexual abuse charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Before delivering his decision on Tuesday, the Sessions Court Judge Abu Bakar Mamat gave the accused an earful.

He said: "Didn't you think about her future? This child is your responsibility and she puts her trust in you as a father.

"Children are (God's) gifts, in fact there are people who still can't have children despite all kinds of efforts," he added.

He ordered the accused to serve the maximum jail term of 30 years for each rape charge, which is to be served concurrently, and 10 strokes of the cane for each charge.

He also sentenced the accused to an additional eight years in prison on the sexual abuse charge and an extra five strokes of the cane. NEW STRAITS TIMES