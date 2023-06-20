#trending: Viral TikTok video of man getting stuck on water slide in Malaysia 'unlocks' new fear for netizens
- A video of a man getting stuck midway down a water slide in Penang, Malaysia has gone viral with over 45 million views on TikTok
- While travelling down the slide, the man came to an abrupt halt twice which caused him to panic
- He eventually exited the slide through an escape hatch with the help of a lifeguard
- The video drew mixed reactions from viewers, with some claiming that it had “unlocked” a new fear for them
MALAYSIA — A TikTok video of a man getting stuck midway down a water slide in Malaysia has “unlocked” a new fear for some online users.
The short but distressing clip, shared by user “jamii.talib”, has racked up over 45 million views and 13,300 comments since it was posted on June 10.
The TikTok video starts off with the park goer, who goes by Jami, standing with his arms crossed in anticipation for the trap door of a vertical drop slide to open.
He drops into the plastic tunnel and at first appears to navigate the winding slide with ease. However, he comes to an abrupt standstill barely five seconds later.
Mr Jami has to spin himself around to pick up speed again, but his joy is short-lived as he comes to a stop for the second time.
At this point, Mr Jami begins to panic and is seen crawling up and down the narrow and enclosed slide in search of a way to escape while crying out for help.
Fortunately, he ends up right beside an escape hatch which is quickly opened by a lifeguard.
“I got stuck,” Mr Jami sheepishly tells the lifeguard as he exits the slide.
According to Malaysian media reports, Mr Jami was riding the Super Looper at the Escape Theme Park in Penang.
In his caption, Mr Jami swore that it would be the “first and last time” he would go on the water slide, adding that he has been “traumatised” by the experience.
The video elicited a combination of amusement and unease from viewers, with some sharing Mr Jami’s distress while others claimed that it had “unlocked” a new fear for them.
One TikTok user wrote: “My claustrophobia can’t deal with this.”
Another said: “I panicked and it wasn’t even me stuck.”
A number of people commented on Mr Jami’s swim attire, suggesting that the friction from his long track pants had made it difficult to slide down smoothly.
“Lesson learned,” Mr Jami replied.
