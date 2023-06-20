trending: Viral TikTok video of man getting stuck on water slide in Malaysia 'unlocks' new fear for netizens

MALAYSIA — A TikTok video of a man getting stuck midway down a water slide in Malaysia has “unlocked” a new fear for some online users.

The short but distressing clip, shared by user “jamii.talib”, has racked up over 45 million views and 13,300 comments since it was posted on June 10.

The TikTok video starts off with the park goer, who goes by Jami, standing with his arms crossed in anticipation for the trap door of a vertical drop slide to open.

He drops into the plastic tunnel and at first appears to navigate the winding slide with ease. However, he comes to an abrupt standstill barely five seconds later.

Mr Jami has to spin himself around to pick up speed again, but his joy is short-lived as he comes to a stop for the second time.

At this point, Mr Jami begins to panic and is seen crawling up and down the narrow and enclosed slide in search of a way to escape while crying out for help.

Fortunately, he ends up right beside an escape hatch which is quickly opened by a lifeguard.