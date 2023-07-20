Mystery over China’s missing foreign minister takes toll on country’s image

BEIJING — It is the high season for Chinese diplomacy — with past and present world leaders visiting Beijing over the past month — but the country’s foreign minister has been conspicuously absent.

Mr Qin Gang, supposedly the face of the country, has been out of the public view since June 25, missing important events such as a regional gathering of foreign ministers in Indonesia and a number of visits by senior American figures.

So far Beijing has been tight-lipped about his whereabouts, attributing his absence to unspecified “health reasons” despite growing speculation.

The prolonged absence of Qin, who was hand-picked by President Xi Jinping for the job just seven months ago, appears to be a huge embarrassment for China, diplomatic observers said.

They also warned that Beijing’s inability to shed the secrecy surrounding his disappearance has also raised many questions about China’s opaque decision-making.

Ms Yun Sun, director of the China programme at the Stimson Centre in Washington, said Beijing’s terse explanation is unconvincing.

“It appears that Beijing’s message is becoming more focused – that Qin has health issues,” she said. “Few believe it, but for China having an explanation that sticks and that it can stick to is important.”

Mr Qin was last seen in public when he met senior diplomats from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka on June 25, according to the Foreign Ministry.

He was scheduled to meet the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell last week, but Beijing abruptly cancelled the trip, saying Mr Qin was not available.

The cancellation without further explanation was a major “surprise if not embarrassment” to the Europeans, according to Mr Philippe Le Corre, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Centre for China Analysis.

On July 7, the foreign ministry was asked for the first time if health reasons were behind the cancellation, but its spokesman Wang Wenbin said he had “not heard about that”.

But just four days later, Mr Wang said Mr Qin would miss the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting in the Indonesian capital Jakarta because of “health reasons”, without elaborating.

Rumours about what happened to Mr Qin went into overdrive over the past weeks on domestic and foreign social media.

When pressed about Mr Qin’s mysterious disappearance on Monday, a different foreign ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning, said she had “no information”.

But intriguingly, those questions and remarks regarding Mr Qin’s whereabouts were missing from the ministry’s website.

Mr Qin is still listed as the foreign minister on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also on Monday, the US State Department said it had been told that Mr Qin was “dealing with health issues” when China’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi stood in for the foreign minister at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Asean gathering.

“For any other country, this would be considered a huge diplomatic embarrassment. But in China, politics always dominate. Diplomacy is a second-rate activity, and the foreign minister is usually not that powerful, said Mr Le Corre.

The Communist Party is “preparing the Chinese public for some kind of an explanation — or a narrative, rather”, he said, adding that domestic concerns trumped international perceptions.

He noted Mr Qin’s rise — from deputy minister in charge of protocol, to ambassador to the US and then foreign minister — was relatively rapid, adding: “He is not your ‘usual’ foreign minister, so to speak. He is highly connected to the top.”

He also said: “I am not sure if Qin’s absence matters that much to foreign chancelleries. They are used to dealing with various offices which often do not translate well overseas. But if by any chance he was to come back, what would be his credibility as Chinese foreign minister?”