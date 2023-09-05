trending: Restaurant worker in China filmed mixing orange juice with tap water in mop sink; netizens raise a stink

CHINA — A restaurant in China has apologised after an employee was caught on camera mixing concentrated orange juice with tap water in a sink used to wash floor mops.

The incident occurred at chain restaurant Tianye Restaurant in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province on Aug 25.

A customer took a video of an employee placing a large pot of concentrated orange juice into a basin used for washing mops and adding tap water.

Brooms, mops and a dustpan with food scraps in it can be seen hanging above the mop basin, adding to the unsanitary nature of the act.

“You added tap water to this concentrated orange juice for us to drink,” the man exclaimed to an audience of stunned customers.

In response to the scandal, Tianye Restaurant issued an apology on Aug 26, saying that the employees involved have been suspended and sent for training and the manager had been demoted.

The restaurant also said that it would strengthen its food safety procedures.

The local market authority responsible for overseeing food safety regulations has said that it has sent law enforcement officers down to investigate and filed a case against parties involved.

“Subsequent investigations will be carried out in accordance with the law and regulations and will be dealt with seriously,” said the local market regulator in a statement on Aug 28.