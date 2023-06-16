trending: China launches palm-scan payment system, amazes netizens though some raise security, privacy concerns

CHINA — Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings has introduced a palm-recognition payment method in Beijing, allowing commuters using the metro to simply wave their palms over a scanner to pay for rides.

Instead of using cards or phones to pay for rides, commuters in the capital city can wave their palms over a scanner which detects the user’s unique palm print and triggers an automatic payment from their WeChat account.

The palm-recognition technology was launched on May 21 through its Weixin Pay service or WeChat Pay, as it is known internationally.

According to Tencent, the technology utilises non-contact recognition of both surface-level palm prints and hand veins.

While many in China may be familiar with cashless payment systems, this new payment technology has garnered mixed reactions from people. Some were receptive and amazed by its advanced technology and the convenience it could bring to many.

A YouTube user said: “I'm amazed to see how massive technological developments (are) in China. The convenience level is on a whole different level than (in) other countries.”

“This is way ahead of the world. It will become a new standard globally. Mark my words,” another YouTube user commented.

Other online users, however, expressed concerns about their security being potentially at risk when using the new payment method.

“Yet another way to collect biometric data and keep tabs on the population,” said one user on Instagram, a comment which has garnered at least 10,000 likes from others.