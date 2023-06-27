Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Philippine police rescue over 1,000 alleged trafficking victims
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Philippine police rescue over 1,000 alleged trafficking victims

MANILA — Philippine police said Tuesday (June 27) they have rescued more than 1,000 people allegedly trafficked into the country to work for an online casino in Manila.

This handout photo taken on May 4, 2023 and received from the Philippine National Police anti-Cybercrime group on May 6 shows rescued trafficked people from Asian countries standing outside a building after a police raid inside a freeport zone in Mabalacat City, in Pampanga province, north of Manila. Handout via AFP

This handout photo taken on May 4, 2023 and received from the Philippine National Police anti-Cybercrime group on May 6 shows rescued trafficked people from Asian countries standing outside a building after a police raid inside a freeport zone in Mabalacat City, in Pampanga province, north of Manila.

Published June 27, 2023
Updated June 27, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MANILA — Philippine police said Tuesday (June 27) they have rescued more than 1,000 people allegedly trafficked into the country to work for an online casino in Manila.

Chinese, Vietnamese, Singaporean and Malaysian nationals were among those found when police raided buildings inside a compound in the capital on Monday night.

Police said the alleged victims had accepted jobs posted on Facebook to work in the Philippines as "assistants in online gaming".

International concern has been growing over internet scams in the Asia-Pacific region often staffed by trafficking victims tricked or coerced into promoting bogus crypto investments. 

AFP journalists at the scene on Tuesday saw two police buses and two police trucks parked outside the compound. They were not allowed to enter the buildings. 

"This is initially a case of human trafficking," Ms Michelle Sabino, a spokeswoman for the Philippine National Police's anti-cybercrime group, told reporters after the raid. 

"Everything will be investigated," she said, including whether the workers were involved in online rackets.

In May, authorities rescued more than a thousand people from several Asian nations who had been trafficked into the Philippines, held captive and forced to run online scams. AFP

Related topics

Philippines human trafficking

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.