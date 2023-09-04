PM Lee to attend 43rd Asean Summit in Jakarta, with Myanmar crisis and economic collaboration on the agenda

JAKARTA — The Myanmar crisis, as well as expanding collaboration in digital and green economies, will be among the topics discussed at the 43rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit, to be held in Jakarta from Tuesday (Sept 5) to Thursday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will lead Singapore's delegation there. Mr Lee will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This will be the second iteration of the biannual summit this year. The first was held in May in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia.

According to a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, Asean leaders will discuss "strengthening Asean integration and expanding collaboration in key areas such as the digital and green economies".

The leaders will also discuss ways to ensure Asean’s continued "relevance and centrality in the evolving regional architecture".

They will also exchange views on regional and international developments, which will include the situation in Myanmar.

In the lead up to the summit in Jakarta, Dr Balakrishnan had met other Asean foreign ministers in July to discuss how member nations could reengage with the coup-wracked country.

Dr Balakrishnan had reiterated Singapore’s grave concern with the escalation of violence two-and-a-half years after the 2021 coup.

He also called for the cessation of violence, and the implementation of the Five Point Consensus, which is an agreement reached by Asean leaders in the months following the coup regarding the situation in Myanmar.

During the upcoming summit, Asean leaders will meet with various external partners, including at the Asean Plus Three Summit, which comprises the 10 Asean member states and China, Japan and South Korea.

Meetings will also be held with representatives from Australia, Canada, India, the United Nations and the United States.

In Mr Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister.