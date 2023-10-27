Reactions to death of Chinese ex-Premier Li Keqiang

:Below are reactions to the death on Friday of Chinese former Premier Li Keqiang:

ADAM NI, INDEPENDENT CHINA POLITICAL ANALYST, AUTHOR

"Li was a premier who stood powerless as China took a sharp turn away from reform and opening."

DALI YANG, POLITICS PROFESSOR, UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO:

"The scope for Li's policymaking and implementation had became more subordinated under President Xi Jinping, who had unabashedly dominated in politics and policy making, relegating Li to playing second fiddle.

"Xi had significantly overshadowed Li, leaving him with less room for initiative than past premiers."

CHEN DAOYIN, INDEPENDENT CHINESE POLITICAL ANALYST IN CHILE:

"Li was someone with ideas but no solutions. He did not achieve much as premier. This is partly his own doing and cannot all be blamed on Xi.

"When he first came in power 10 years ago, he had many ideas, such as encouraging entrepreneurship, but no good plan on how to implement them. When these ideas failed to materialise, his power was gradually taken away from him, and he became the most powerless premier in four decades."

WEN-TI SUNG, POLITICAL SCIENTIST, AUSTRALIAN NATIONAL UNIVERSITY:

"Li's sudden death definitely came as a surprise, as he was merely 68. Top level Chinese leaders have a track record of longevity - both of Li's last two living predecessors, Premier Zhu Rongji (95) and Premier Wen Jiabao (81), outlive him.

"Li will probably be remembered as an advocate for the freer market and for the have-nots. But most of all, he will be remembered for what could have been."

NEIL THOMAS, FELLOW, ASIA SOCIETY POLICY INSTITUTE'S CENTER FOR CHINA ANALYSIS:

"Xi will likely respect party tradition and lead public mourning for Li, as he has no reason to anger Li’s colleagues and supporters in the party, whose waning political influence is further weakened by his death.

"Xi may allow some public mourning for Li but will likely have zero tolerance for attempts to use Li’s death to oppose his leadership."

