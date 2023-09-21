trending: How often do men think about the Roman Empire? TikTok trend says all the time

SINGAPORE — How often do men think about the Roman Empire? Shockingly often, at least according to a viral trend that has prompted women around the world to ask the men in their lives how frequently the ancient civilisation crosses their minds.

Videos of online users, mostly women, approaching their male counterparts to ask them the question, seemingly out of the blue, have been sweeping TikTok – and the answer is frequently startling.

“Technically, like every day,” came one man’s answer, eliciting an incredulous laugh from his girlfriend.

Responses from multiple other men range from as often as multiple times a day to at least once a month, and are almost always met with a surprised “what? why?”.

“How could you not think of the Roman Empire?” retorted one man in disbelief.