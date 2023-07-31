Sepang police headquarters' exhibit store ransacked; narcotic case items missing

PUTRAJAYA — Items linked to narcotic cases have been reported missing after the exhibit store in the Sepang district police headquarters was broken into on Friday (July 28).

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the incident on Sunday, adding that no arrests had been made yet.

"It's still under investigation and we have to rectify many things first," he said.

A police report that went viral recently claimed that the exhibit store had been ransacked and case items — along with a bag containing a laptop with information on the exhibit data — had gone missing.

The report mentioned that the closed-circuit television camera at the location was damaged and not functioning.

The incident was discovered at 8.15am by policemen whose shifts had just started.

They found that the front iron gate was locked but the wooden door on the inside was unlocked. When the door was opened, the store was ransacked and the sliding window on the counter was open.

An inspection found that more than 500 15x30cm envelopes containing case items related to narcotics cases stored in a special box inside the store's office space were missing.

The envelopes contained drugs for cases being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 — including completed cases from 2014 to 2022.

All the items in the case were also said to be in the process of disposal and data was being updated in the laptop. However, the laptop was also found to be missing.

The suspect is believed to have cut the wire on the fence before entering the exhibit store through the opening of the window counter, investigations found.

However, information on the amount and value of the items reported missing was not disclosed. NEW STRAITS TIMES