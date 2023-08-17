Small plane crashes on road in Malaysia's Shah Alam, killing 8 on board and 2 motorists

KUALA LUMPUR — A small plane with eight people on board crashed onto a highway near the city of Elmina, Shah Alam on Thursday (Aug 17), killing 10 people, including all on board and two motorists on the road.

The incident occurred at around 2.40pm, Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan told reporters at the scene.

"The aircraft which took off from Langkawi was cleared to land at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang when it lost communication with the control tower.

"The aircraft crashed into the road here and hit a car and motorcycle.

"Based on our checks at least two crew members and six passengers were on board the flight. They all died at the scene," he was quoted by Malaysia media outlet The Star.

He said the driver of the car and the motorcyclist died on impact.

"We have yet to establish if there were more people inside the car."

Malaysia's Civil Aviation Authority (CAAM) had also confirmed the incident in a statement, saying that the aircraft was carrying six passengers and two flight crew.

CAAM chief executive officer Norazman Mahmud said the aircraft was a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) with the registration number N28JV.

The plane operated by Jetvalet departed Langkawi International Airport at 2.08pm.

"The first contact made by the aircraft with Subang Air Traffic Control Tower was at 2.47pm and landing clearance was given at 2.48pm.

"At 2.51pm, the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site but no mayday call was made by the aircraft," he said.

The Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission.

The condition of the passengers and crew have yet to be confirmed at press time, said Captain Norazman.

He said a safety investigation will be conducted by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau under the Transport Ministry in accordance with Part XXVI of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016. AGENCIES

This is a developing story.