#trending: Would you pay up to S$120 for bed in stairwell? Beijing hotel says there's demand for simple rooms
- A hotel in Beijing which converted stairwell spaces into micro rooms has gone viral
- Price for such a room could range from 100 yuan ($19) to 650 yuan (S$122), depending on whether it is peak season
- The hotel's management said that the creation of the new room type was prompted by demand for simple rooms
- Many online users have reacted negatively to the hotel's offering, likening it to being worse than a detention centre
BEIJING, CHINA — Would you pay up to S$120 for a room in a stairwell? A hotel in Beijing, China recently refurnished the hotel’s stairwell into rooms built for the needs of "specific" guests.
The three rooms were located on the second, third and fourth floors, and required guests to descend a short flight of stairs before reaching the room, reported Beijing Evening News on Monday (Sept 25).
Images show that the 6 sqm room features a single bed, a small hanging desk and an air conditioning unit, as well as a kettle and several bottles of mineral water with compliments of the hotel.
The bed, which fits snugly in a stairwell landing, leaves seemingly little to no walking space, let alone space to store one's personal baggage.
The hotel’s manager reportedly told Chinese media that there was a demand for simple rooms, leading the hotel to repurpose “under-utilised’ spaces to meet these needs.
Although the rooms typically sold for 100 to 200 yuan (S$19 to S$36) per night, the price could potentially increase up to 650 yuan (S$122) during busier travelling periods, reported Chinese publication The Paper on Tuesday (Sept 26).
The hotel’s unconventional exploits have garnered mostly negative reactions from online users when news of the new hotel room type was shared on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo.
One Weibo user lamented the living conditions in Beijing, writing: “Isn’t this normal in Beijing? Many people are familiar with these conditions, just look at the rent prices.”
“Even a one-night stay in the detention centre is better than this," said another user who was commenting about the cramped conditions of the rooms.
Someone quipped that maybe "the six square metres includes the stairs."
However, concerns about the room’s fire safety standards have led to reports to the local fire department, prompting an inspection on Sunday (Sept 24) which led to the rooms being cordoned off after failing safety standards such as the absence of a smoke alarm and subpar fire-proofing measures.
RESTROOM RESIDENCY
Tiny accommodations are not new in China. Earlier this year, another hotel in Zhengzhou, China, went viral for its cosy setting, offering guests a toilet bowl as a bedside furnishing.
The hotel’s 8 sqm room is slightly more affordable rates at just 62 yuan (S$11.70) per night, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).
A video, uploaded by a local blogger on video platform Billibilli in January, shows him waking up and washing his face in the sink conveniently placed beside the bed, and later proceeding to read a book on the closed toilet bowl.
He then gives viewers a tour of the room’s amenities, saying: “Most importantly, the room has a bed and toilet.
“However, the bed is too close to the toilet. The smell is quite ‘subtle’.”
Netizens seemed less than impressed with the room’s setup, with some comparing the design to that of a prison cell.
Comparing the cost with that of renting a proper apartment, one online user wrote: “Why do some people choose to live in such a small room with a toilet near the bed? It’s depressing.”
Despite the negative online sentiments, the hotel owner had told local media that the compact rooms were in high demand, adding that guests were often made up of patients and their relatives from a nearby health centre and students preparing for tests, reported SCMP.
COOPED UP IN A ‘COFFIN’
Elsewhere in Shanghai, China, a one-bedroom loft measuring just five square metres, which was reportedly going for 1,600 yuan (S$305) a month, had also sparked a debate over its “extreme” conditions.
In a 50-second video posted by the account “Star Video” (星视频) on Weibo, a man believed to be the tenant gives viewers a tour of the micro flat, describing the various features of the apartment such as the sleeping, laundry and bathroom spaces while labelling the apartment’s interior designer a “genius”.
At the end of the video, the man poses a question to viewers, asking: “What do you all think?”
Since posted on May 22, the video on Weibo has attracted more than 679,000 views and 3,933 likes as of Thursday afternoon (Sept 28).
Many online users were appalled by the apartment’s lack of space, with some calling it “suffocating” and “depressing”, even likening the flat to a “coffin”.
Looking on the brighter side of things, one said this: “It’d be more convenient...because you can reach everything just by lying on the bed.”
