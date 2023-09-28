trending: Would you pay up to S$120 for bed in stairwell? Beijing hotel says there's demand for simple rooms

BEIJING, CHINA — Would you pay up to S$120 for a room in a stairwell? A hotel in Beijing, China recently refurnished the hotel’s stairwell into rooms built for the needs of "specific" guests.

The three rooms were located on the second, third and fourth floors, and required guests to descend a short flight of stairs before reaching the room, reported Beijing Evening News on Monday (Sept 25).

Images show that the 6 sqm room features a single bed, a small hanging desk and an air conditioning unit, as well as a kettle and several bottles of mineral water with compliments of the hotel.

The bed, which fits snugly in a stairwell landing, leaves seemingly little to no walking space, let alone space to store one's personal baggage.

The hotel’s manager reportedly told Chinese media that there was a demand for simple rooms, leading the hotel to repurpose “under-utilised’ spaces to meet these needs.