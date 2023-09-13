trending: China's 'Subway Judge' who slapped train passenger after witnessing seat dispute spawns parodies, memes

QINGDAO, CHINA — A recent video of a young man who slapped another male passenger on a train after witnessing a dispute over seats has gone viral, with viewers and online users dubbing him the “Subway Judge”.

The incident reportedly happened in Qingdao in eastern China. In the viral video, a male passenger is seen in a verbal altercation with a female passenger seated in front of him.

Although the exact circumstances that led to the incident are unclear, the passengers involved in the dispute appear to have been arguing over seating space.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), two women who were seated next to each other had been arguing over seating space before a male passenger stepped in to side with one of the women.

The first woman can be heard telling the other that there was not enough space for others to sit down.

The second woman replies: "If I'm not taking up your space, then don't make so much noise."

The older male passenger then steps in, pointing out that the second woman had not taken up extra space beyond the dividers of the seats.

During the ensuing verbal altercation between the older male passenger and the first woman, a younger man is seen walking over from a separate carriage to observe the situation.

The first woman says to the older man: "What does this have to do with you?"

After a few exchanges, the older male passenger then says: "If there's nobody on the train, you can't control me even if I were to take up 10 seats."

Upon hearing the older male passenger’s comments, the younger man swiftly delivers a backhanded slap to the older male passenger before quickly walking away while making some parting remarks.

The older man is then seen following the younger passenger to another carriage but it is unclear what happens next.

The video was taken by another train passenger on Sept 4 and uploaded to Chinese social media, where it was later reposted numerous times across different platforms, such as on micro-blogging site Weibo.

By Sept 6, the hashtag “#subwayjudge” had more than 470 million views on Weibo, reported SCMP.

As of Tuesday (Sept 12) afternoon, a follow-up report on the incident, posted on Sept 5 by Nine Pai News on Weibo had attracted more than 316,732 likes, 5,809 shares, and 9,128 comments.