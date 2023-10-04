Suspected Thai mall shooter suffered breakdown, used modified pistol, police say

BANGKOK — A Thai teenager suspected of killing two foreigners in a Bangkok mall shooting had suffered a psychological breakdown and had modified a handgun designed to fire blanks, police said on Wednesday (Oct 4).

Chaos erupted at the luxury Siam Paragon Mall close to peak hours on Tuesday, with hundreds fleeing as gunshots rang out in what was the latest high-profile gun violence to grip the country in the past three years.

Two women were killed, from China and Myanmar, and five people were wounded — two foreigners and three Thai nationals.

The suspected gunman, a 14-year-old, was arrested late on Tuesday. Police said he had been receiving psychological treatment and had not taken his prescribed medication on the day of the shooting.

Investigators were looking into the boy's background and planned to speak to friends, who were online gamers, about his mental state, the national police chief said, adding it was unusual to apprehend a shooter alive.

"We will have to investigate the suspect as to whether he had violent and aggressive conduct before," police chief Torsak Sukvimol said in a television interview.

"The suspect had a breakdown psychologically and it fits an active shooter profile," Mr Torsak said, adding he had questioned the detained boy.

"Initially I spoke to him to calm him down... he appeared to hear someone speaking to him, he was hearing things, a noise he said told him to shoot."