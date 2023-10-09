trending: Here's why the viral Taiwan Design Expo's 'innate personality' quiz is well-loved by netizens

SINGAPORE — By now, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't done the Taiwan Design Expo personality quiz.

With charming illustrations and a mystical "choose your own adventure" story, the quiz professes to help you discover "your innate personality traits".

In just a little over a week, the quiz seems to have taken social media platforms by storm, prompting numerous tweets from Asia and even the United States and Spain.

In Singapore, the quiz appeared to explode in popularity on Instagram Stories and messaging apps over the course of the past week, with people sharing their results and calling on others to take it.

To date, it appears that the quiz has been taken over two million times.

Launched to promote the design exhibition running from Friday (Oct 6) to October 22 in New Taipei City, the quiz assigns you one of 16 personalities strangely reminiscent of Pokemon types: Electric, Fairy, Feline, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Grass, Ground, Ice, Light, Poison, Steel, Super Power, Rock, Water or Wind.