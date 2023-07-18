trending: TikTokers are behaving like robots in viral trend and here’s why

SINGAPORE — A new trend of TikTokers pretending to be video game characters and speaking robotically has taken the internet by storm over the last few months.

Known as ‘NPC streaming’, TikTok creators are pretending to be non-playable characters (NPCs) as seen in video games.

In video games, NPCs are people who your player character meets and are programmed to utter a few scripted lines, according to The Washington Post.

The bizarre trend involves TikTokers livestreaming themselves while repeating certain catchphrases or movements in a robotic and animated manner, imitating NPCs.

During the livestreams, TikTokers would speak or perform a specific action depending on the type of gift they receive from viewers.

For instance, sending a tip and leaving an ice cream cone icon would prompt 27-year-old content creator Pinkydoll or Ms Fedha Sinon to say “ice cream so good” or pretend to lick the ice cream on command.