Tourist, 23, arrested for alleged rape of 18-year-old man in Bangkok
BANGKOK — Thai police have arrested a male tourist for allegedly raping an 18-year-old teen last week. The 23-year-old tourist from Qatar was arrested on Tuesday (Oct 10), said the police.

Thai police with the Qatari man (in blue T-shirt) suspected of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old male worker from a fast-food establishment in Bangkok. Handout via Bangkok Post

Thai police with the Qatari man (in blue T-shirt) suspected of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old male worker from a fast-food establishment in Bangkok.

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
The 18-year-old teen was an employee of a fast-food shop at a hospital in Watthana, a commercial district of Bangkok. The suspect had gone to the fast-food shop and asked for directions to a toilet at about 12.30 am on Oct 6.

The teen led the man to the nearby toilet. Once there, the suspect allegedly forced him to go inside the male toilet with him, proceeded to lock the door and raped the teenager. 

After the teenager filed a complaint to the police, the police reviewed security camera footage and identified the suspect.

The police then obtained an arrest warrant from Bangkok South Criminal Court and executed the warrant when the male tourist returned to the hospital on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect returned to the fast-food shop at the hospital because he wanted to see the teen again. Upon arrest, the suspect denied the charge. BANGKOK POST

