trending: Relaxed, 'lying flat' approach to life among China’s youth spreads to travel and leisure

SINGAPORE — China's "tang ping" or "lying flat" movement — in which one opts for a slow, relaxed lifestyle directly at odds with the country's traditionally hyper-competitive work culture — seems to be influencing the tourism sector.

"Lying flat", which first gained traction among Chinese youths in 2021, commonly involves staying out of regular school or work, forgoing some material wants and simply not putting pressure on oneself to be successful in the traditional sense.

Now, young people have taken this slow-lane approach to life a step further by adopting the laid-back attitude in their leisure time as well.

An annual travel trend report, jointly produced by Chinese travel platform Qunar and social media platform Xiaohongshu, identifies lying down travel as the top fourth travel trend to anticipate in 2023.

The latest report's description of the travel style is simple: "Change the place, change your mood, and continue to lie down."

Such a mode of travel — with no strategy or itinerary — allows the traveller to fully relax, be comfortable and not be burdened by excessive planning or busyness, it adds.

According to the report, the number of travel booking searches related to the trend has gone up by nearly 600 per cent.