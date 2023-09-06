trending: Malaysia Airlines faces backlash over packaged food for inflight meals as it looks for new caterer

MALAYSIA — Malaysia Airlines is facing backlash from passengers after serving them pre-packed meals instead of freshly prepared inflight meals. This was after it ended its contract with inflight caterer Brahim's Food Services Sdn Bhd.

The carrier ended its 26-year agreement with the food catering company last Friday (Sept 1), without having found an alternative catering provider.

On the topic of its caterer for inflight meals, the airline wrote in the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section of its website on Aug 30 that it will be offering alternative food-and-beverage options while “actively exploring a new service provider”.

The airline issued an apology for the recent flight disruptions that occurred, where about 20 per cent of its flights experienced delays last Friday due to problems with the inflight catering, it said in a statement to financial publisher The Edge Malaysia.

“The airline experienced coordination issues that we are actively addressing with relevant partners,” it told the publication.

‘BRING YOUR OWN MEAL’ POLICY?

Some of the airline’s passengers have been expressing their disappointment and anger on social media on the recent change.

Posting a picture of some packaged bread, cakes, biscuits and an apple, Mr Amirul Rahman, who was taking a business-class flight from Indonesia to Malaysia, complained about the in-flight meal on Facebook last Sunday: "After a few chats with the stewardess complaining that I was starving and didn't have breakfast, only then I got this meal box."

In another post featuring vegetarian cup noodles, he wrote: "Fine dining at its finest. Kudos to the stewardess Ayun, all of us get to eat these vegetarian Maggie cups."