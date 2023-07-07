trending: Netizens celebrate Victoria's Secret's first Malay-Muslim model from Malaysia, but some question move

The campaign has also been lauded as a win for diversity, with Ms Teoh commenting in an Instagram post that it "marks a noteworthy milestone for us as Southeast Asians" as models from this region have historically been under-represented in the industry.

"So glad to see the brand I grew up watching... has taken its stand on a more sustainable brand image, to be more inclusive and to embrace diversity," she added.

Victoria's Secret Malaysia promoted the campaign with the hashtag #BeAuthenticBeYou, as a celebration of "women who fearlessly embrace their individuality in every aspect of their daily lives, empowering them to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin".

In a teaser post, the brand refers to the models as "three exceptional talents from diverse backgrounds".

But not everyone agrees.

Under WPM's Instagram post of the campaign video, the top comment reads sarcastically: "By 'embracing individuality', it means embracing their (the three models') light-skinned and skinny bods yeah? That's what you stand for, correct?

"You don't stand for people of colour, or anyone who looks different from you. Congrats on your deal, must be nice to be recognised for your individuality, I'm sure you struggled to get there."

Similarly, other Instagram users also called for more representation of "darker-skinned (Southeast Asian) women" as well as a wider variety of "realistic body types" such as plus-sized women and women with "mummy tummies" or caesarian-section scars.

Another camp expressed their dissatisfaction with Ms Nia specifically as a Malay-Muslim woman, feeling that her image was "too revealing" and went against Islamic teachings which state that certain parts of a woman's body should be covered.

One Twitter user wrote in a mix of English and Malay: "She is so gorgeous and beautiful... But as a Muslim woman herself, she should be more selective when choosing a brand campaign."

While some agreed, fellow Muslims also fought back against the critics, asking: "Why should your opinion matter when it's between her and the Almighty?"

Other than Victoria's Secret, Ms Nia has also modelled for other well-known international brands such as Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Gucci.