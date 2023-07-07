#trending: Netizens celebrate Victoria's Secret's first Malay-Muslim model from Malaysia, but some question move
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian model and actress Nia Atasha Rosli made waves on social media this week with her revelation as the first Malay-Muslim model for global lingerie label Victoria's Secret.
- A new Victoria's Secret Malaysia campaign marked many firsts for the lingerie brand, including its first Malaysian models and its first Malay-Muslim model, Nia Atasha Rosli
- Ms Nia, 27, called the project an "honour" and a dream that she has harboured since she first started modelling
- Many Malaysian netizens have responded with support and pride, but not all are pleased
- Some argued that despite being touted as a win for diversity, the campaign was not inclusive in terms of body and skin type
- Others felt that Ms Nia, as a Malay-Muslim woman, was being "too revealing" by modelling for the lingerie brand
The T-Shirt Bra Collection, launched by Victoria's Secret Malaysia on Monday (July 3), features the 27-year-old alongside Miss Universe Malaysia 2018 Jane Teoh as well as Thai actress and model Janie Tienphosuwan.
The campaign marks many firsts for the iconic brand, including its first Malaysian models to front a local campaign, its first Malay-Muslim model, and its first all-women production team — formed in collaboration with the Women Photographers Malaysia (WPM) community. It will also be appearing in Victoria's Secret stores globally.
In an interview with lifestyle magazine Eh Malaysia at the launch event, Ms Nia said: "I've always had a dream since I started modelling to be the face of (Victoria's Secret) or in a campaign for (them) and... here we are!"
She also posted a video compilation of the launch event on her own Instagram account on Tuesday, thanking the local Malaysian and American teams she had worked with.
"I'm honestly still processing everything and currently in pinch-me mode," she added. "Teenage Nia wouldn't believe this."
Over the past week, fans and netizens have flooded the comments of her post with overwhelming support, declaring how "proud and happy" they are for the young model.
One Instagram user said, referring to the extravagant wings worn by top models in the now-defunct Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show: "Can't wait to see you walking with a (pair of) wings one day!"
Malaysian celebrities like actresses Yuna Rahim and Alicia Amin, host Azura Zainal and fellow model Melissa Th’ng also chimed in to congratulate Ms Nia.
“I can say I know a VS (Victoria's Secret) model now,” wrote Malaysian hip hop artist SYA, whose real name is Nur Batrisya Mohammad Nazri. “Slayyy mama."
The campaign has also been lauded as a win for diversity, with Ms Teoh commenting in an Instagram post that it "marks a noteworthy milestone for us as Southeast Asians" as models from this region have historically been under-represented in the industry.
"So glad to see the brand I grew up watching... has taken its stand on a more sustainable brand image, to be more inclusive and to embrace diversity," she added.
Victoria's Secret Malaysia promoted the campaign with the hashtag #BeAuthenticBeYou, as a celebration of "women who fearlessly embrace their individuality in every aspect of their daily lives, empowering them to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin".
In a teaser post, the brand refers to the models as "three exceptional talents from diverse backgrounds".
But not everyone agrees.
Under WPM's Instagram post of the campaign video, the top comment reads sarcastically: "By 'embracing individuality', it means embracing their (the three models') light-skinned and skinny bods yeah? That's what you stand for, correct?
"You don't stand for people of colour, or anyone who looks different from you. Congrats on your deal, must be nice to be recognised for your individuality, I'm sure you struggled to get there."
Similarly, other Instagram users also called for more representation of "darker-skinned (Southeast Asian) women" as well as a wider variety of "realistic body types" such as plus-sized women and women with "mummy tummies" or caesarian-section scars.
Another camp expressed their dissatisfaction with Ms Nia specifically as a Malay-Muslim woman, feeling that her image was "too revealing" and went against Islamic teachings which state that certain parts of a woman's body should be covered.
One Twitter user wrote in a mix of English and Malay: "She is so gorgeous and beautiful... But as a Muslim woman herself, she should be more selective when choosing a brand campaign."
While some agreed, fellow Muslims also fought back against the critics, asking: "Why should your opinion matter when it's between her and the Almighty?"
Other than Victoria's Secret, Ms Nia has also modelled for other well-known international brands such as Calvin Klein, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Gucci.
