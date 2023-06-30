trending: Taiwan restaurant's 'scary' ramen dish featuring crocodile leg goes viral

DOULIU, TAIWAN — A restaurant in Taiwan has recently gone viral for the latest unusual offering on the local ramen circuit — a bowl of soup noodles topped with a huge crocodile leg.

The eye-catching dish, called Godzilla Ramen, was introduced by the restaurant 女巫猫葵 or Witch Cat Kwai on Wednesday last week (June 21) on its Facebook page.

Godzilla Ramen will set diners back a hefty NT$1,500 (S$66). Customers at the restaurant, in Douliu city, Yunlin county, are required to order the dish in advance.

A photo posted by Witch Cat shows a bowl topped with regular ramen fare such as dried bamboo shoots, black fungus, baby corn and quail eggs — as well as the crocodile foot complete with claws resting on the bowl's rim.

Witch Cat's owner, identified by CNN Travel only as Mr Chien, said that the crocodiles come from a farm in Taitung.

After the crocodile leg is cleaned, it is rubbed with alcohol and a mix of spices, then braised in the restaurant's signature broth for two hours, Mr Chien told the outlet.

The entire process takes about three hours and only two bowls can be served each day due to the difficulty of sourcing and preparing the dish.