trending: Outrage at man groping TV reporter live on air deepens Spain's crisis over treatment of women

MADRID — On Tuesday (Sept 12), television reporter Isa Balado was in the middle of a live broadcast when a man approached her from behind and touched her bottom.

The video has since gone viral, with outraged netizens saying that the incident demonstrates how women often feel afraid to confront their aggressors.

The incident follows a major controversy in Spain, sparked by former Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales forcibly kissing Women's World Cup champion player Jenni Hermoso on the lips.

The chief resigned on Sept 10 after being roundly condemned by the football world and beyond.

After celebrations at the women's team winning the World Cup in Sydney, Spain then faced some soul-searching over the treatment of women as the Rubiales incident received wall-to-wall media coverage for weeks.

Some say Spanish society, where bull fighting is regarded as a sign of manhood in some quarters, has a considerable way to go in the area of women's rights, though others argue women are safer in public than in some other European nations.

In the latest incident, Ms Balado can be seen in the video reporting on a robbery in Madrid when the man, who happens to be walking by, touches her bottom and asks her which television channel she works for.

She explains that she is in the middle of a live broadcast and attempts to continue with her report. However, back in the studio, host Nacho Abad stops her.

"Isa, forgive me for interrupting you," he says in Spanish, as translated by BBC News. "But did he just touch your behind?"

The reporter closes her eyes and seems to wince as she nods, responding: "Yes."

Mr Abad then requests for her to show him the "idiot" and put him on screen, at which point the camera shifts to show both Ms Balado and the man.

"Even if you want to know what channel we're on, you really don't need to touch my butt," digital platform Brut America translates her as saying. "I'm live and I'm working."

The man goes on to deny his actions, saying: "I respect you, okay, I didn't want to touch your butt."

"Okay, that's enough," Ms Balado says. "Let me work, please."

As the man walks away, he reaches his hand out once more, seemingly to pat or rub her head as she ducks to avoid his touch.