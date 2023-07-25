trending: Netizens slam Twitter's X rebrand as 'sinister', 'unwelcoming' after Elon Musk replaces iconic bird logo

SAN FRANCISCO — Is this finally the end of an era for Twitter?

Twitter owner Elon Musk officially replaced the company’s iconic bird logo with an “X” on Monday (July 24) as part of rebranding efforts, but the reaction it has received from netizens has been far from approving.

The executive chairman of the company, who bought Twitter for US$44 billion (S$58.4 billion) late last year, wrote in a post on Sunday that the company would soon “bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds”.

The domain X.com now leads users to Twitter’s homepage, though branding on the app version of the platform has not changed and Twitter.com remains live as of Tuesday.

The transition from Twitter to X is part of Musk’s vision to turn the platform into what he has described as an “everything app”.

“X is the future state of unlimited interactivity — centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine,” Twitter chief executive officer Linda Yaccarino said in a tweet on Monday.

“There’s absolutely no limit to this transformation. X will be the platform that can deliver, well….everything. @elonmusk and I are looking forward to working with our teams and every single one of our partners to bring X to the world.”